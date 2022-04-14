Company-X takes its text-to-voice tech global as a SaaS platform

Lance Bauerfeind (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Hamilton-based Company-X is taking its award-winning text-to-voice software global as a software as a service application.

The software specialist was already enjoying international success with Voxcoda, which turns text into finely-tuned human-sounding voices, before launching the SaaS offering.

Now, Company-X is in discussion with several potential channel partners and preparing a marketing campaign aimed at ramping up Voxcoda's international user-base.



Company-X built Voxcoda to enable DeLaval in Stockholm, Sweden, to create life-like voices generated by artificial intelligence (AI) for voiceovers on training videos. The voices sound as human as possible through intricate control over emphasis, pitch, speed and tone.

DeLaval uses e-learning courses to ensure its staff, dealers and millions of farmers in 100 international markets are educated in the principles of sustainable food production. However, booking voice artists, recording studios and sound engineers for multiple markets was prohibitively expensive.



“Voxcoda is a significant opportunity for Company-X and is one of many innovations contributing to our growth in overseas markets,” said co-founder and director David Hallett.

The project won Company-X the "homegrown innovators independent software vendor" category in the Reseller News Innovation Awards in 2020.

“The flexibility of the Voxcoda tool allows the project team to make sure that voice quality meets the requirements that any user of the final product would expect,” said DeLaval milk quality and on-farm service solutions technical development manager Mario Lopez Benavides.

“Project time is shortened without compromising quality, and that is something we value greatly.”



Voxcoda uses AI-based machine language services with speech synthesis markup language (SSML) tags to simulate the appropriate accents and languages, with a variety of pitches and tones for each international market, and a combination of male and female voices providing variety.

It also delivers multi-user functionality, built in collaboration tools and project reporting, making it unique, Company-X said. Multiple projects across multiple clients were easily manageable.



DeLaval Services' farm supplies training and assortment administrator, Stefanie Goodhew it was amazing how natural the final result sounded and how easy it was to change the sound of the words.

“The Voxcoda editor has an easy-to-use interface that allows users to easily convert scripts to human-like voice files.

"The user can enhance the generated voice by adding SSML tags, in the same way that a director might direct an actor,” said Voxcoda product owner Lance Bauerfeind.

The editor also allows the user to build a pronunciation library of acronyms and domain-specific terminology.

Voxcoda is also being used by Stockholm-based multinational CBG to create synthetic audio translations for clients. With 12 offices around the globe. CBG's team helps clients in a wide range of industries to work successfully across 70 languages.

CBG used traditional voice-over techniques for years but the cost became prohibitive.

“Voxcoda mainly solves the cost issue,” CBG key account manager Poul Jacobsen said. “It is regarded as a good option that falls between creating subtitles and hiring a traditional voiceover artist, sound engineer and studio.”

Voxcoda also reduces the manual effort involved in creating voiceover files and shortens turnaround times.

“The pre-production and post-production engineering is not so different between recording traditional voiceovers, but Voxcoda does allow us to provide the client with a raw audio file," Jacobsen said.

“So far, we found that recordings of up to six minutes are competitive compared to our studio supplier."

Jacobsen said CBG’s close dialogue with the development and support team was very important as the product was continuously improved based on feedback.