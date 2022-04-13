Conversational AI developer Ambit joins AWS Accelerate

Tim Warren (Ambit) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based conversational AI platform Ambit has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) independent software vendor Accelerate programme.

Accelerate is a co-sell programme to drive new business for partners who provide software that runs on or works with AWS. Ambit will receive co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS sales teams.

CEO Tim Warren said he was excited to deepen Ambit's relationship with AWS.

“As customers’ expectations continue to grow, companies need to provide ‘always on’ customer service solutions that can grow with their business," he said.

"Ambit’s sophisticated conversational AI platform combined with AWS’ global hosting infrastructure provides customer service at scale.”



Ambit, which redeveloped its channel strategy in 2019, joined AWS Marketplace in 2021 to raise its visibility globally and reach customers searching for advanced conversational AI and machine learning software.

Ambit's platform provides the brain behind conversations delivered by digital employees, the company said. Natural language technology enables engagement with more than 92 per cent understanding to providing 24/7 multichannel, customer support at scale.

That in turn could help control costs, drive revenue and improve customer satisfaction.



Brands including power company Vector, The Warehouse's online brand The Market, Tower Insurance and Hallenstein Brothers are using the Ambit platform.