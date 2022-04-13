Qrious delivers Azure-based data and insights hub for Auckland Hospital

Four views of crucial activity, demand and resourcing across the hospital refresh every 30 seconds.

Spark-owned data and analytics unit Qrious is helping to optimise services at Auckland Hospital through a new integrated operations centre.

The initiative provides a central space for coordinating and monitoring the fast-paced activity at 710-bed Auckland Hospital. Clinical nurse managers, patient flow facilitators, charge nurses and senior on-call managers are now based together in the new, 24-hour centre.

Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) director of data and analytics Ali Khan said the goal was to bring the right people and technology together to make smarter, faster decisions.

Developed following Agile principles, the deployment brought together information aggregated from five different source systems. The dashboards produced refresh every 90 seconds, 24-hours and seven-days a week with up-to-date data.

Qrious and ADHB staff built four dashboard views covering the bed, overall hospital, ward and staff statuses and trained the hospital's health intelligence team to maintain the solution in-house.

Qrious designed the solution using Microsoft Azure cloud services providing a strong, secure and high availability foundation for these mission-critical services. From there, ADHB could use Azure Analysis Services and PowerBI to deliver dashboard-based monitoring and management.

The new dashboards are projected on walls and displayed on digital screens in the operations centre as well as being accessible via smartphone or tablet so hospital staff can access information remotely.



Khan leads the multi-dimensional team within the ADHB's Health Information Technology (HIT) directorate, who work with staff across all other directorates.



"The initial Qrious project implemented PowerBI, some Azure components such as analysis services and logic apps, all managed via DevOps processes," he told Reseller News.

"This enabled a real-time view of hospital operations for our integrated operations centre. Since then, we have added significant new capability and content and are now busy building a full Azure technology stack which includes Delta Lake, Synapse/ADF, DataBricks, embedded PowerBI and the full PowerApp capability."

Products delivered

Examples of products and services delivered include real-time operational insights on bed capacity, staffing and theatre utilisation, costing of elective services and support for the incident management team IMT covering the COVID-19 response and vaccination rollout.



More automation is being added to allow new data to be brought into the eco-system at little to no cost to the end user or effort by the ADHB team, he said. This is being achieved through implementing a "DataOps" centric solutions running on modern cloud technologies.



DataOps, a mirror of DevOps, is a set of Agile practices, processes and technologies to improve quality, speed, and collaboration to deliver continuous improvement in data analytics. An example is using code to interrogate a data model repository to automatically generate and schedule PowerBI datasets into ADHB's presentation layer.

"This new capability significant reduces the friction and cost of delivery and allows us to drive data delivery through a model driven approach," Khan said.

"Finally, a particular area of growth for us is the practical adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning."

The project was timely, with the new dashboards going live in late 2019, just before the COVID-19 threat emerged.

Even so, it is sometimes hard to understand the tangible link an IT system can have to patient care, Khan said.

"But you can’t underestimate the effect that making smarter, faster operational decisions has on patient wellbeing. We’re positively impacting the services we provide at Auckland Hospital."



Operations personnel, for instance, can see activities across different functions and the flow-on effect if one team is slowed down.

"By reducing silos and showing a consolidated view, they’re better equipped to solve problems and improve the daily running of the hospital."

Shift change

The dashboards also now form a starting point for shift meetings and handovers for nursing and ward staff, who have stand-ups around them in the operations centre ahead of shifts.

"With access to live insights, staff can identify problems in real-time and swiftly take action," Khan said.

The system's mobile capabilities are not just delivering actionable insights to staff but peace of mind to senior managers, who can check on the health of the facility remotely.

Khan said businesses were struggling to realise the full potential of analytics and to meet demand. The data team an never fully meet the parameters of business demand including cost, which is low to zero, and speed.

Business need to overcome these challenges.



"At ADHB, we have a comprehensive data and analytics strategy in response to our business needs and also for our digital transformation," he said. "True self-service analytics is at the core of this strategy allowing analysts in the business to use the same tools as our team and work with data at all grains within our data environments."

The DataOps approach, he said, was different from the traditional one where data was only visible to business teams once it had been massaged, incorporated and transformed into the data platforms.

“DataOps is at the centre of our new delivery model, with true self-service and automation being key enablers of business value. This approach focuses on building data products, prototyped by, or in collaboration with, the business in safe, modern self-service environments powered by automation and data discovery."

A new psychology

This changes the psychology of the relationship between business teams and IT, he said, creating better buy-in and trust while also driving data innovation that was not possible in traditional business and project settings.



"Many of the biggest challenges aren’t necessarily technical, but more to do with people, processes and culture," Khan said.

"The senior leadership team needs to be aligned and truly committed to data transformation and building a culture for change – with clear direction, expectations and business processes established in the rest of the organisation."

That also implies a journey with no real end.

ADHB conducts over 1000 sleep studies a year, with each requiring several hours of manual review from an expert clinician to annotate the sleep stage and different respiratory events occurring.

"We’re interested in using AI to facilitate in diagnoses of obstructive sleep apnoea-hypopnea syndrome, by labelling various sleep stage and respiratory components which occur during sleep studies," Khan said.

"The labour-intensive nature of labelling combined with the substantial number of studies that occur make this an appealing task for automation."

Qrious data scientists are now engaged in creating AI models to carry out the tasks of sleep staging and sleep apnoea detection.

In 2020, Microsoft also helped engineering firm Asbuilt deliver a digital twin of Auckland Hospital, providing a digital footprint of all the hospital’s physical assets to help hospital managers understand resources available and how to optimise the way spaces were used.