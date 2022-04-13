Zscaler appoints The Instillery as its first Kiwi managed services partner

The Instilllery is also supporting Zscaler deployments in Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Jeremy Nees (The Instillery) Credit: Supplied

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has signed The Instillery, already an A/NZ services partner, as its first managed services partner in New Zealand.

The Instillery has provided professional services to Zscaler New Zealand customers and broader fulfilment support for Zscaler deployments in Japan and the United Arab Emirates over the last eight years.

In that time it had seen demand for Zscaler solutions "skyrocket", enabling the it to gain extensive experience in designing, deploying, and operating highly scalable Zscaler solutions across complex environments for organisations including Auckland Council, Watercare and the Financial Markets Authority.

“We’re a long-standing partner of Zscaler, and Zscaler’s focus on secure digital transformation is a perfect fit for us to be able to service New Zealand enterprises which need to emerge stronger from the pandemic and want to drive a great digital experience for employees working in a hybrid work environment," said Jeremy Nees, chief operations officer at The Instillery.

Last month, Reseller News announced Datacom had become Zscaler's second local MSP.

Having a specialist security team was something many organisations wanted but could not afford, Nees said.

"By offering a managed service, we will be able to provide enterprises with the opportunity to replace legacy point solutions with the full suite of Zscaler cloud security digital experience and zero trust solutions, including Zscaler Digital Experience and Zscaler Cloud Protection."

These could help deliver security for businesses with distributed workforces and to meet compliance and governance reporting obligations.

Head of channels and alliances Asia-Pacific and Japan for Zscaler Foad Farrokhnia said managed services companies such as The Instillery had become essential in guiding organisations as they transformed.

"Zscaler and The Instillery will enable our customers to drive a great employee and customer experience through a single, efficient, zero trust architecture as they undergo digital transformation and move off legacy security infrastructure," he said.

The new partner's managed services security operations centre uses solutions from LogRhythm and CrowdStrike to detect and respond to potential network anomalies and to support Zscaler’s zero trust cloud-native architecture.

Zscaler's Summit partner programme will allow The Instillery to take advantage of expert advice and resources, including training, marketing support and enablement via a recently launched "partner academy".

The Instillery said more than 10 per cent of its employees were now certified in Zscaler.

