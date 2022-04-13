Fastly launches PoP in Christchurch

Claims it will offer improved speed and security for users.

Derek Rast (Fastly) Credit: Fastly

Fastly has launched a new point-of-presence (PoP) on New Zealand's South Island in an effort to improve speed and resiliency across its network.

The US-based edge cloud network provider said the PoP will be housed in the Spark data centre in Hereford Street, Christchurch.

According to Fastly, the PoP launch will provide South Island businesses with "greater resilience, high network availability and extended failover services".

“The Christchurch PoP delivers a faster experience for New Zealand customers and protection of services in the event of outages elsewhere in country,” said Derek Rast, Fastly Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) area vice president.

“For users in Queenstown and Dunedin, transport layer security (TLS) sessions will be terminated closer to them, dramatically reducing the latency for time to first byte. This improves end users’ experiences with watching streaming services [and] shopping online."

Fastly launched its first PoP in New Zealand in Wellington in 2014 and now has PoPs in Auckland, alongside Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia.

Rast added that the Christchurch addition would put "Fastly’s industry leading edge compute platform close to the tech communities in Dunedin and Christchurch throughout the region".

Fastly recently appointed Alan Chan, former strategic account director at Singtel cyber security subsidiary Trustwave, as its first head of channel partnership for Australia and New Zealand.