Brother NZ finds a new leader as veteran Graham Walshe steps back

After more than 41 years with the business, Walshe remains on Brother's executive and becomes chair.

Graham Walshe (Brother) Credit: Brother

Print technology company Brother NZ has appointed Warwick Beban as its new managing director.

Beban succeeds Graham Walshe who is stepping back after more than 41 years with the business. Walsh will continue to be active as a member of Brother's executive and overseeing governance as chair.

Beban joined Brother as national sales manager in 2020 after serving as general manager and then CEO of Konica Minolta (later CSG) over 13 years. Before that he spent five years heading up the business and corporate division at Telecom Mobile, now Spark.

“I first met Warwick years ago in his previous role with Konica Minolta and it was clear then that he possessed serious business acumen," said Walshe. "It’s wonderful that he’s now stepping into my shoes as our new managing director – we trust Warwick, we know him, we respect him greatly and the team around him are the best in the business."

Credit: Brother Warwick Beban (Brother)

Beban joined Brother only a week before New Zealand’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

“My introduction to the company was mostly via Zoom for the first six months," he said. "But it has been a continual progression, getting to know the people and customers while learning the company."

He completed the Brother executive development programme, normally done in person in Japan, virtually over nine months.

“It’s a really unusual situation to have such a strong investment in succession and this really has been a very well planned process," Beban said.

The business had incredible foundations and wonderful people, he said.

"We have great market share and strong customer focus and loyalty but there is still enormous opportunity for us to grow, and I look forward to leading that.”

Brother NZ reported $53.7 million in sales for the year to 31 March 2021, slightly upon 2020, and a net profit after tax of $2.8 million.

The print contribution to that locally is not known, however, because Brother also makes and distributes sewing machines. Globally, print delivered 61 per cent of the conglomerate's total sales for the year to 31 March 2020.

Brother NZ also has a deepening relationship with Konica Minolta after that company's distribution business was bought by rival Fujifilm for $140 million in 2020.