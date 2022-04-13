Eyeing 6G, Spark will retain a shareholding in new 'TowerCo'

TowerCo expected to reduce costs and increase speed to market for future network builds.

Stefan Knight (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark NZ has launched a process to explore the introduction of third-party capital into its mobile network infrastructure spin-off, dubbed TowerCo.

The company also announced it would retain a shareholding in the new business and become a key, long-term anchor tenant.

The move appears to have been motivated in part by an expected rapid change and "densification" required in the network as it moved beyond 5G, which is still being rolled out.

“The infrastructure build programmes needed to support New Zealand’s increasing data needs and new technologies like 5G, and potentially 6G in the future, will be very different from the build programmes of today – requiring many more, smaller sites, closer to the end customer, and greater overall densification," Stefan Knight, Spark finance director, told shareholders today.

With the largest mobile and wireless broadband customer base in New Zealand, Spark expected a significant network build programme in the future, Knight said.

“With that in mind, Spark TowerCo will have a commitment from Spark to a comprehensive new site build programme over a ten-year period," Knight said.



Spark TowerCo will have a sole focus on passive mobile assets so would be able to achieve greater focus, innovation and efficiency, reducing costs and increasing speed to market for these builds.

With 1263 sites, Spark TowerCo was projected to generate EBITDA in the 2023 financial year of around $35m with a strong growth profile over the next decade.



Forsyth Barr and Jarden have been appointed to undertake the market engagement process.