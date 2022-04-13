How a hybrid world plays to NetApp NZ's strengths

Local partner Citrus Consulting is growing by delivering NetApp's technology and tools to local users.

NetApp NZ and its partners are thriving by tackling what country manager James Kennedy-Moffat described as "the hardest problem facing IT": managing data from applications running across different locations.



Kennedy-Moffat points to the company's surging share price, which he told Reseller News was a direct market response to the company's success in winning the world’s largest public cloud providers as customers.

Those providers were in turn using NetApp to offer first party native services to customers globally.

Kennedy-Moffat said NetApp had experienced "tremendous" growth over the last few years, with its technology now in every major bank, telco, managed service provider and digital visual effects companies.

While the local company has just hired two new customer-facing sales people to keep up with demand, it was growth among partners that Kennedy-Moffat said was most pleasing.

"What fills me with the most pride is the growth of our NetApp-dedicated partners, highlighted by the growth in both revenue and of employees at Citrus Consulting," he said.

Partner perspective

Auckland-based integrator Citrus had based its entire value proposition on NetApp's cloud and data-centric technology, Kennedy-Moffat said.

"They are the trusted advisors to some of the most well recognised companies in New Zealand – from hospitals to councils to manufacturing firms to legal firms to cool software companies leveraging neural network to create amazing things," he said.

Citrus directors Adrian Hall and Kevin Rapson said it was NetApp's data fabric, which integrates data across on premise, public and private cloud, that made the difference.

NetApp had a big head start on its competitors in that regard, Rapson said. Users were migrating to the cloud at pace, but often didn't understand their own data and compute volumes or realise the flexibility of the cloud came at a cost.

That was another strength of NetApp, with tools such as Spot and Cloud Insights on hand to easily analyse usage, cost and performance in a granular way, Hall said. Costs could be halved through better management.

From a partner perspective, those same tools could be deployed during presales to do deep dives into hybrid systems and more tightly define and validate actions required and costs.

NetApp does not report its financials with the NZ Companies Office, so growth claims are hard to verify. Globally, however, the company has been tracking at around 10 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in recent times.

Kennedy-Moffat said NetApp had solved the hardest problem.

"What NetApp does is make the underlying data accessible to both dedicated and shared infrastructures – giving a complete symmetry of decision making," he said. "The exact same operating system and processes exist in both the software we sell on premises and what customers buy as a first party service in the public cloud."

Acquisition trail

This week, the company inked an agreement to acquire Australian company Instaclustr, a provider of managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications. The buy is one of a series that have bolstered the company's ability to help users run and manage applications and data in a multi-cloud world.

"The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp's established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimisation with Instaclustr's fully-managed database and data pipeline services to give customers a cloud operations platform that provides the best and most optimised foundation for their applications in the public clouds and on premises," said NetApp CEO George Kurian.

It also provided a tidy exit for investor Bailidor Technology Investments, co-founded by former all Black captain David Kirk.



A company’s data "has gravity", Kennedy-Moffat said. It "pulls in" applications.

"Customers simply can’t run an application easily if it isn’t co-located with their data," he said.

NetApp's technology made it easier for customers to have "the right workload in the right place at the right time for the right cost" whether on premise, in the public clouds or a mixture of both.

"In reality what is playing out is customers are deciding to keep some workloads in their own datacentre for economic and performance justifications," he said.

This was especially necessary in the case of mission critical workloads, high performance applications and applications that were heavily data centric.

Public cloud, conversely, was largely being used to deliver scalability and flexibility or for apps using cloud-based resources such as microservices.

