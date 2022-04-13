Wisely to deliver monday.com's business process management systems in A/NZ

Chris Bjorklund, Raveena Rajput and Phil Purchase (Wisely) Credit: Supplied

A new consultancy is bringing monday.com's business process management (BPM) systems to A/NZ customers, initially focusing on retail and agency clients.

Wisely was established to help businesses manage their processes and productivity with monday.com the main solutions provider.

Owned by the Auckland-based Waitapu Group, best known for advertising agency Stanley St, Wisely is the brainchild of former Stanley St chief technology officer Chris Björklund, who is now the new company's CEO and founder.

Wisely joins other New Zealand partners including Datacom and KPMG in offering BPM consultancy services around the monday.com SaaS platform.

Björklund along with senior account manager Phil Purchase and customer success consultant Raveena Rajput bring experience in technology, data and finance to help Wisely streamline processes and boost productivity at A/NZ companies.

Wisely said its focus will be on building agility into clients' businesses, giving them space to respond to challenges through implementation of the platform.

Björklund discovered the usability of monday.com when he implemented it at Stanley St.

The platform is what is known as a "Work OS", enabling businesses and teams to plan, organise, execute and track day-to-day work, including workflows, projects, initiatives and tasks.



“Once you discover and start using monday.com, you will wonder how you ever managed business workflows before,” Björklund said.

New Zealanders and Australians were known for their work ethic, he said, and tended to work more hours instead of implementing time saving management systems.



“At Wisely we are big believers of smarter, not harder and we genuinely want to help businesses succeed through processes that lead to increased productivity."

Angus Mansfield, newly appointed director of APAC partnerships at monday.com, said he was pleased to welcome Wisely and was looking forward to seeing what impact the two companies could have among retailers and agencies.