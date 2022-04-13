CCL and Leaven take Dunedin City Council into Microsoft Azure

Execution and proper guardrails were key to ensuring minimal disruption to council staff and ratepayers.

Credit: Supplied

Challenged by a growing mountain of data and the increasing ICT costs, Dunedin City Council is heading into the cloud with the help of CCL.

It almost goes without saying that the council's "cloud first" approach was also driven by the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated cloud adoption worldwide.

DCC, which had already shifted its core Infor enterprise applications to the cloud, was now searching for new ways of working, the ability to provide ratepayers with modern digital services and giving employees the flexibility to work from anywhere on any device as the pandemic disrupted their workplace.

“It’s about being able to use any device, any place, any time,” said Graeme Riley, chief information officer at DCC.

“We wanted to future-proof ourselves by transitioning our physical infrastructure to the cloud and we wanted to make sure we got it right.”

It was a project that saw Spark-owned Microsoft partner CCL win the vendor's Azure migrate award late last year for its role in supporting the council's modernisation and migrating their systems to Microsoft's Azure cloud.

Key to that successful delivery was ensuring the transition was executed correctly with as little disruption as possible and with guardrails to control complexity and costs and to ensure security.

DCC didn't have a full IT team, so it called in CCL and its cloud transformation unit Leaven.

“We used Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework to help identify workloads and steer the migration project,” said Elizabeth Kirby, head of strategic alliances at CCL.

“Migrating to the cloud effectively requires a solid foundation, and that’s what we wanted to build for the council. Having access to state-of-the-art resources from the Microsoft team means that we are getting that process right and building an effective platform for DCC.”

CCL and Leaven took stock of the Council’s systems and where efficiencies could be made and developed a strategy for moving it to Azure. Their first move was to establish a landing zone in Azure for the council and moving ten non-production apps into infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

This allowed testing and pre-production to take place on virtual machines in the cloud. This transition also set the stage to transfer the council’s files into the public cloud from traditional file services.

Moving those non-production applications to an immediately flexible Azure IaaS service has cut costs by 49 per cent, a significant saving. Costs are reduced, for example, by switching on Azure virtual machines during the working day, then switching them off overnight.

That speedy scaling can also be used for one-off events such as a civil emergency.

“Stuff like that sounds minor, but it has made a big difference for our costs and capability,” said Riley. “We’ve been able to make a huge improvement to our efficiency, but everything works the same for us, and for residents.

"Being able to provide improved services without any disruption to the way things work is exactly what we wanted from this project.”

CCL, Leaven and the council are now getting ready for the next phases of the migration.

“The end goal is to have all of our systems in Azure, and we’ve seen that it’s possible,” Riley said. “We can’t wait for Microsoft’s New Zealand datacentre region to come online, which will allow us to move over applications which rely on really low latency.”

Microsoft NZ's partner director, Matt Bostwick, said there was no better solution than the public cloud for organisations that have to handle a lot of data.

“The experience of Dunedin City Council, ably assisted by the teams at CCL and Leaven, goes to show how crucial it is to build a strong starting point to unlock the benefits that Azure can bring," he said.

