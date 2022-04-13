Female tech talent shines in Aotearoa as Reseller News unveils record-breaking number of finalists for Women in ICT Awards

Mirroring the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 125 finalists (116 individuals and 9 companies) make the shortlist from a pool of over 60 organisations and more than 160 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Credit: Reseller News

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, underpinned by a record-breaking number of submissions as female accomplishment and achievement reaches new heights in Aotearoa.

With finalists located across both North and South Islands, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across New Zealand -- surpassing a record-breaking finalists haul in 2021 by more than 20 per cent.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across New Zealand.

“This is an outstanding demonstration of the deep levels of emerging and established female talent in New Zealand,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Channel at Foundry. “We tasked the industry to uncover more gems and they have delivered to a degree never before seen in the history of our awards program -- we are proud and privileged to be celebrating each and every one of them.

“We are especially impressed to see such strong representation in our Graduate category -- notably from the partner ecosystem -- which highlights the first career steps of inspiring up-and-comers and future leaders.”

In 2022, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

In response to a wealth of standout submissions, six categories have been divided to best acknowledge and highlight the depth of female talent in the Kiwi market. Both Rising Star and Shining Star will be segmented into three sub-categories spanning Partner, Telco and Vendor / Distributor awards, while Innovation, Graduate, Technical and Achievement will include two sub-categories of Partner / Telco and Vendor / Distributor.

“Our goal is simple, to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program in New Zealand,” Yumul added. “To have a record-breaking number of finalists means that we can once again provide a platform to connect as many inspiring females as possible in our inclusive and expansive community.”

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 55 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Wednesday 11 May 2022, the winners will be announced at an in-person celebration lunch at the Cordis, Auckland. Foundry applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information -- click here.

Reseller News has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Kiwi channel since first launching WIICTA in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name and organisation.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Partner / Telco:



Anisha Sule - 2degrees

Kaye Harding - Auror (formerly of Microsoft)

Justine Robinson - Cello

Tracey Cotter-Martin - Datacom

Alexandra Nott - Deloitte

Vicky McIndoe - Fujitsu

Trudi Allerby - Fusion5

Irina Winsley - Intergen

Jennifer Johnson - Kordia

Lauren Wethey - Vodafone

Vendor / Distributor:

Shivonne Londt - Amazon Web Services

Lucia Oles - Cisco

Aimee Jones - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kim McKay - HP

Sejal Shah - Ingram Micro

Emma Barrett - Microsoft

Natasha Mahony - Salesforce

