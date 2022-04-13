WatchGuard Technologies crowns prime A/NZ partners for 2021

Greenlight ITC and Manux Solutions won Partner of the Year and New Zealand Partner of the Year, respectively.

WatchGuard Technologies has recognised its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) for their efforts in 2021.

According to the security vendor, the awards recognise channel players that “achieve outstanding business results and create successful customer programs and relationships through the delivery of WatchGuard-based solutions.”

“It was pleasing to see the continued traction within our existing partner community in 2021, all of which was achieved against the ongoing and uncertain economic backdrop of city and state lockdowns in both Australia and New Zealand[, which] also changed the way companies conducted business,” said Anthony Daniel, WatchGuard’s regional director for A/NZ and Pacific Islands.

Headlining the awards was the Sydney-based Greenlight ITC, with Partner of the Year, and Christchurch’s Manux Solution, with New Zealand Partner of the Year.

Distributor of the Year went to Adelaide-headquartered Leader and Chaos Solutions, located in Canberra, won New Partner of the Year.

In addition, the security vendor also handed out the following awards:

NSW Partner of the Year – C3 Group

ACT Partner of the Year – WYSCOM

VIC Partner of the Year – Viatek Technology

WA Partner of the Year – TechBrain

SA Partner of the Year – Hood Sweeney

QLD & NT Partner of the Year – Territory Technology Solutions

WatchGuardONE Partner Ambassador – Systemnet

E-Commerce Partner of the Year – Shiloh Australia

“All these award-winning companies exemplify the power of WatchGuard’s channel network in the region. With their high degree of competence in our technology and products, they consistently provide the right guidance, implementation expertise, and continued support for our customers’ cybersecurity strategies,” Daniel said.

“As a result, they were able to provide outstanding year-on-year growth across all our solutions, including our firewall technology, multi-factor authentication AuthPoint and secure Wi-Fi solutions,” he added.