Supply chain headwinds send HP NZ into reverse

Oliver Hill (HP) Credit: Supplied

PC and printer giant HP's New Zealand business reported revenues down by more than 10 per cent for the year to 31 October 2021.

Customer revenue fell from a strong $399.2 million in 2020 to $358.1 million as the company faced pandemic headwinds and unfavourable currency shifts.

“In the past year we have focused on meeting the evolving and changing needs of our customers through the demands of the pandemic," country manager Oliver Hill told Reseller News.

"Ongoing supply chain constraints and currency headwinds have been contributors to these results, but we continue to prioritise supporting our customer network in all the ways they work, learn and create from home, school or the office.”

Despite the sales decline, HP NZ managed to improve its gross profit substantially, from $29.9 million to $41.5 million, only to see its operating profit fall by more than half due to foreign exchange losses. In 2020, HP NZ reported exchange gains of $9 million while in 2021 it recorded losses of $12.4 million.

Operating profit fell as a result, from $8.8 million to $3.3 million while net profit for the year fell from $6.8 million to 2.5 million.

Supply chain disruption appears to have unsettled long-standing customer relationships and procurement policies across the board during the pandemic. Customers who may have had a more or less exclusive relationship with one vendor have been forced to buy from whoever can supply.

HP's arch-rival Lenovo was one beneficiary of that, at least for a time, taking the top spot in the local PC market for the first time in the third quarter of 2020.

The biggest challenge for all hardware vendors during the pandemic was ensuring supply, then country manager Mike Hill told Reseller News at the time. Lenovo's supply chain people had got that part of the business right.

"The global supply chain worked wonders, even more so in education space," he said. "We worked with the ministry to get devices in, especially for disadvantaged students."

In its most recently reported financial year, to 31 March 2021, Lenovo NZ reported revenue up from $110.9 million to $137.1 million.

Chromebook and notebook sales both surged as customers shifted to work and study from home. Notebook sales were up from $58.6 million to $76.8 million while the Chromebook segment lifted from $6.1 million to $17.1 million.



Across A/NZ Lenovo reported sales of just over A$1 billion, up from A$928.6 million. Net profit more than doubled to A$13.4 million.