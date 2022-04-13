Arcanum takes its AI platform into AWS's co-sell programme

Asa Cox (Arcanum) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based AI and machine learning company Arcanum is joining the Amazon Web Services independent software vendor accelerate programme.

Accelerate, which was launched in late 2020, is a co-sell programme to drive new business for AWS partners who provide software that runs on or work with AWS.

Arcanum will receive co-selling support from AWS and access to further sales enablement resources to provide customers with better outcomes and assure mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

“We’re excited to join the AWS ISV accelerate programme to expand our visibility and make it easier for joint customers to get access to machine learning techniques,” said Asa Cox, CEO and founder of Arcanum.

“By working with the extended network of AWS partners, we’re able to accelerate adoption of Arcanum’s machine learning platform and help more organisations incorporate machine learning techniques within their existing application infrastructure while meeting data compliance and regulatory standards.”



As an AWS select tier, software partner, Arcanum's "low code/no code" platform natively supported AWS machine learning services, including Amazon Textract, Comprehend and Rekognition, to ensure that customer data is securely accessed and governed.

AWS customers could also use Arcanum’s machine learning platform on AWS to slash the time it takes to add data science and machine learning into applications.

Uses include adding recommendations and personalisation to customer facing applications; adding predictive and prescriptive analytics into existing business intelligence pipelines and improving the user experience with improved contextual, adaptive and data driven user experiences.

James Fuller, CEO of local user Hnry, said they were using the platfrom to see if AI and machine learning could help drive better business outcomes. Building a minimum viable product with a third party like Arcanum made speed to market much quicker, allowing the business to see value quickly.

Arcanum's website also lists Police and NZ Rugby as clients, among others.