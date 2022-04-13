SS&C Blue Prism brings new partner portal to life

The Connect Partner Portal will aid partners in connecting with channel players in implementing automation.

Credit: Photo 9442821 © Josefina Morena | Dreamstime.com

Robotic process automation company SS&C Blue Prism has launched a new channel partner portal.

Known as the Connect Partner Portal, the platform will aid partners in connecting with channel players to help design and implement automation.

Across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) SS&C Blue Prism partners include EY, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IBM, Virtual Blue, Q4 Associates and Quanton.

“SS&C Blue Prism is totally committed to supporting our partner ecosystem,” SS&C Blue Prism vice president Greg Eyre said. “The new hub has everything partners need to increase their expertise, grow their businesses and manage their partnership with SS&C Blue Prism.

“By using the portal, partners can go beyond deployment to scale automation in the cloud and gain easy access to the best artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services.”

Included in the new portal is the Blue Prism Cloud (BPC) Starter Pack, which is designed to empower new customers to overcome barriers to entry with a bundle of cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital workers, professional services and low-risk one-year terms.

“Our partner engagement model is at the centre of everything we do and how we succeed as a company,” he added.

The portal features news and events; partner program updates and documentation; deal registration and dashboards; lead and market development funds (MDF) management; marketing campaigns and branding; sales promotions and pricing; sales enablement and an asset library.