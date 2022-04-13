HPE helps Auckland public transport get back on track after COVID-19

Roger Jones (Auckland Transport) Credit: Reseller News

Auckland Transport has selected HPE's GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to optimise public transport in New Zealand's biggest city.

The agency needed a cost-effective system that would enhance productivity and automation as well as encourage more people to use public transport, which had been significantly disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The new platform will deliver an AI-enhanced video feed to promote and optimise public transport and support decision-making for law enforcement.

“We use the data to convert people to public transport," said Roger Jones, executive general manager, business technology for Auckland Transport. "We know how long it takes to get from point A to point B by car and we let people know that they can get there twice as fast on the bus."



Auckland Transport was using aging technology, and the ongoing costs of maintenance and outsourced management of the platform were significant. The system was complex, difficult to upgrade, and nearing its end of life.

Shifting to a video management system (VMS) from Seattle-based Qumulo running on a HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 server on the GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivered a 41 per cent reduction in rack space – from 68 units across three racks to 40 units in two racks.

Auckland Transport also achieved a 37 per cent decrease in energy consumption and reduced power and cooling costs from the change without compromising the system’s capacity to handle unstructured data in the exabyte realm.

The shift also allowed Auckland Transport to avoid upfront IT costs and pay only for the resources it uses. A single, dashboard reports transport flow, consumption and congestion in real time as well as compute and storage trends.

In addition, the new solution allows Auckland Transport to increase its camera usage, boost analytics and make parking officers’ jobs more effective and efficient.

“We’re excited to work with Auckland Transport and deliver a unified, cost-effective solution that uses AI to keep people safe and support their mobility,” said Colin Henderson, managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise NZ.

Ben Gitenstein, vice-president of product at Qumulo, said the project was a perfect example of the combined power of HPE solutions with Qumulo.

"Our carefully selected configurations are optimised for price, performance, and capacity requirements to deliver unstructured file data at massive scale and unmatched performance,” he said.

HPE is focusing on GreenLake to drive a shift to a service and consumption model of computing and billing.



HPE NZ reported over night it made $132.3 million in revenue for the year ended 31 October, 2021, down from $142 million the previous year. Cost of sales and administration were also down, however, delivering a $1.2 million net profit, up from a $4.7 million loss in 2020.