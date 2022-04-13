Cloudera’s Mark Micallef tapped to lead Anaplan APAC

Comes as Thoma Bravo buys the British firm for US$10.7 billion.

Mark Micallef (Anaplan) Credit: Supplied

Long-serving IT veteran Mark Micallef has been named as Anaplan SVP and managing director for Asia Pacific.

Micallef replaces Karen Clarke, who has led Anaplan APAC since April 2022 and has now relocated to the US to serve as managing director for the Americas.

Based in Singapore, Micallef joins the UK-founded enterprise software firm from Cloudera, where he served as APAC vice president for almost five years.

Before joining Cloudera, Micallef held senior roles at Citrix and Trend Micro where he was described as “instrumental” in growing both companies across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Anaplan is supporting some of the world’s most dynamic enterprises, helping them solve operational complexity to drive agility and profitability,” Micallef said. “That’s why I am excited to be joining a company with such promise at this stage in my 28-year career in the technology industry.

“As organisations navigate the post-pandemic recovery, it is exciting to see an acceleration in cloud adoption allowing businesses to access valuable data insights, react quickly to market conditions, enable hybrid work, and deliver better services.”

His appointment comes two weeks after private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced its acquisition of Anaplan for US$10.2 billion, a move which will take the vendor private.

Anaplan was founded in 2006 in Yorkshire, England, by Guy Haddleton, Sue Haddleton and Michael Gould and competes with the likes of SAP, Oracle and Microsoft.

In 2020, Anaplan partnered with Google Cloud in what was its public cloud offering in APAC market, with Google starting out as a customer in 2016, deploying the platform across sales, supply chain and finance divisions.

Its recent partnership offered planning and business performance across the enterprise market, supported by a select group of global systems integrators (GSIs).

According to Andy Thiss, Anaplan A/NZ area vice president called Micallef’s appointment as coming at “an incredible time” for Anaplan in the region.

“Mark’s appointment cements the incredible hyper-growth focus for our business, and we are thrilled to welcome him and work towards a successful 2022 and beyond,” he said.