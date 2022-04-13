Jeff Clynes departs Exclusive Networks for Lenovo

Clynes thanked his Exclusive Networks team and former A/NZ MD Jonthan Odria in particular.

Jeff Clynes (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Reseller News

Exclusive Networks NZ and Pacific manager Jeff Clynes is taking his extensive channel nous to Lenovo in the role of senior account executive.

Reporting to Lenovo NZ country manager Libby Macgregor, Clynes brings 16 years of industry experience spanning both the Australian and New Zealand markets. He will work with customers and partners to understand their challenges and connect them with the right Lenovo products and services.

"The opportunity to join such a high performing business that is achieving significant market growth was an important factor in wanting to join Lenovo," Clynes said. "I look forward to working alongside these talented individuals to continue driving great outcomes for customers and partners.”

Clynes spent just over three years at specialist security distributor Exclusive Networks and before that about the same time at distributor Arrow ECS. Weston, Ricoh and Fuji Xerox also feature in his CV.

"Jeff's many years of channel and sales experience gives him an in-depth understanding of the market and the needs of our customers," Macgergor said. "We look forward to welcoming him to the team and drawing on his expertise as we launch new solutions in the market.”

In a LinkedIn post, Clynes said he felt proud of what he had achieved personally and professionally and was leaving the Exclusive Networks in a considerably better position.

"The last two years in particular have been both challenging and extremely rewarding at the same time, growing the business consistently through a pandemic and hiring people without actually meeting them have certainly made things interesting!"

Thanking his Exclusive Networks team, past and present, Clynes gave a special shout out to A/NZ and Pacific region managing director Jonathan Odria who, he wrote, hired him to run the business "as if it was my own".

"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity," Clynes said.

Odria left Excusive Networks in January.