Google Cloud doubles down on MSSPs with ‘Chronicle’ Program

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud will “turbocharge” its managed security services provider (MSSPs) community through the launch of its new ‘Chronicle’ MSSP Program.

According to a blog post, Google Cloud intends to help MSSPs differentiate themselves with “specialised services offerings, enabling branded portals and advanced threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities”.

As part of the program, which will focus on driving sales of Google’s SIEM platform Chronicle, partners will be offered more go-to-market support and updated licensing models, which it claims will give MSSPs “advanced control over their margins”.

In a blog, Sharat Ganesh, head of product marketing, said the program would also help MSSPs build differentiated solutions “that demonstrate your expertise”.

“Chronicle MSSPs can add their solution on Chronicle to help make their solution both unique in the market and easier to sell,” he explained. “MSSPs can drive additional leverage with branded reporting, unique solutions, and advanced threat intelligence.”

Other facets of the program include API driven multi-tenancy, cloud ingestion and threat detection using the Chronicle platform.

“Simply put, Google Chronicle will help reduce the MTTR (mean time to respond) for our partners by helping to minimize the need to wait for contextual understanding before making a decision and taking an investigatory action, which can lead to greater customer and cost benefits,” Ganesh said.

The move follows Google’s announcement last year of its plans to invest US$10 billion over five years to strengthen cyber security. Pathways include expanding zero-trust programs, helping secure the software supply chain and enhancing open-source security.

It also recently strengthened its cyber security muscle through its US$5.4 billion acquisition of cyber security giant Mandiant, the company responsible for uncovering the SolarWinds attack.