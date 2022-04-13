Acer A/NZ boss Darren Simmons exits after 20 years

Darren Simmons Credit: Supplied

Acer Oceania managing director Darren Simmons has departed the personal computer vendor after more than two decades.

Simmons first joined the vendor in 2010 as Oceania sales director before ascending to managing director for the Australia and New Zealand region in 2014.

According to Acer, Simmons eight years of leadership have “stabilised the business” and more than doubled its revenues across the A/NZ region “as a strong force in the commercial, consumer and gaming markets”.

“Over the last few years, under Darren’s leadership, the Acer Oceanic region has seen consistent top line growth, profit growth and market share growth across commercial, consumer and gaming,” said Andrew Hou, president of Acer Pan Asia Pacific regional operations.

“These are tremendous achievements and we thank Darren for his contribution to the success of the business and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavour.”

Simmons will be replaced by Gaba Cheng, general manager of product management and supply chain for Acer, as of 19 April.

Having been with Acer 15 years, Cheng was described as being “instrumental in the go-to-market product strategy for Acer’s consumer, gaming and commercial product lines”.

Prior to Acer, Cheng worked at BenQ as national distribution manager.

Hou said: “We are delighted to announce Gaba Cheng as the new managing director Oceanic Region.

“Over the past 15 years, he has held various senior roles within the Acer Oceanic team, with increasing scale and complexity. He has worked closely with Darren during this time to successfully launch a number of innovative products to the local market.”

In recent years, Acer has maintained a top five position in the top global PC vendors as COVID-19 saw a 10-year spike in sales of PCs and laptops.

