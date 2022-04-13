Cloud Solutions Group streamlines access management for John Holland Group

Joshua Rubens (Cloud Solutions Group/Deloitte) Credit: Joshua Rubens

Cloud Solutions Group (CSG) has delivered a mobile access management system for John Holland Group’s 6,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

John Holland, which provides construction, tunneling, rail, and building services in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, turned to CSG to create an enabling platform to secure data across Microsoft Intune.

The Group was seeking to protect its data across all business owned mobile iOS and Android devices as well as any corporate data accessed via personal devices.

After identifying the relevant devices, CSG designed base line compliance policies, configuration profiles, and app deployments for each of these devices.

In addition, app protection policies were introduced that would prevent corporate data from being stored outside of the defined location, including SharePoint and OneDrive for Business.

CSG, which was bought by Deloitte in 2015 and divested five years later, automated the application of all these policies to each use case through a combination of Apple’s Device Enrolment Program, Samsung Knox, and Microsoft Intune.

According to John Holland general manager of IT operations Kier Morrison, more than 3000 legacy devices needed to be reset and migrated, and policies standardised cohesively.

“It had quickly become clear that CSG would be the best fit for our requirements,” he said.

“We could see that their services and technical expertise could provide the level of functionality we needed and scale to match our ongoing growth in the future. Specifically, we were impressed with CSG’s extensive knowledge across a suite of device management solutions and their vast knowledge of Microsoft 365 and all its available features which allows us to make the most of our customers licensing arrangements.”

Joshua Rubens, founder, owner and CEO of CSG, said it scheduled migration sessions with the impacted staff in order minimise downtime.

“In addition, to further provide data protection, we introduced several conditional access policies that would block non-approved applications, such as third-party mail clients,” he said. “This would restrict users to only being able to use the approved application to access John Holland data and enforce MFA where necessary.”