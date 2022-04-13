MYOB buys Auckland partner business Aztech Solutions

Kim Clarke (MYOB) Credit: Supplied

Accounting software vendor MYOB has bought one of its major Kiwi partners, Auckland-based ERP specialist Aztech Solutions.

MYOB said the buyout added to its pool of in-house sales and service specialists to accelerate the growth of its direct channel for mid-market customers.

The vendor has bought a slew of Australian partners since the shift to direct was announced last May and also added Auckland-based Endeavour Solutions to its stable in December.

Aztech’s MYOB Advanced and MYOB Exo specialists and customers will now join MYOB’s enterprise division, which focuses on ERP sales and service.

“The Aztech Solutions team are one of our longest standing ERP partners, with the relationship dating back more than 20 years," said MYOB general manager for enterprise Kim Clarke.

"With a solid reputation for providing impeccable support to their customers in New Zealand and expert knowledge of our ERP solutions, Doug Jones should be incredibly proud of the business he’s built and we’re looking forward to welcoming the team into the MYOB fold.”

MYOB NZ reported revenues of $109.6 million for the year to 31 December 2020, the most recent accounts filed. Pre-tax profit was $19.9 million which after tax of $5.7 million became $14.1 million net.

Aztech is a platinum sales partner for MYOB Exo and MYOB Advanced and a 2019 MYOB high achiever award winner. Since first partnering with MYOB in 2001, the company had helping hundreds of New Zealand businesses get the most from their ERP solutions and to chase growth, MYOB said.

Aztech director Doug Jones, said the future success and happiness of both Aztech customers and its team members was at the core of the decision to join MYOB.

"We know MYOB are serious about helping customers realise the potential of more modern, flexible systems designed for the mid-market and seeing the performance and capability of MYOB Advanced first-hand, I strongly believe their focus is set on the right playing field,” Jones said.

“As for our Aztech Solutions team, we have achieved a lot together over the years and joining MYOB is a fantastic opportunity for our people to have access to market leading expertise and material to build their capabilities even further."

Clarke said with ERP software topping the list of business management solutions New Zealand’s mid-market businesses planned to add to or upgrade, there was more reason than ever to ensure MYOB was building a channel which offered expertise to help them to achieve their ambitions.

