All conditions met, Trustpower poised to transfer telco unit to Mercury Energy

Power company cashes out of retail after executing a successful telco bundling strategy.

Trustpower's split into retail and generation units is almost complete Credit: Supplied

Bay of Plenty-based Trustpower is ready to formally transfer its telecommunications and power retail business to Mercury Energy on 1 May.

The NZX-listed company is advising shareholders that all substantial conditions for the $441 million sale have now been met.

The sale includes Trustpower’s existing retail contracts to supply fixed and wireless broadband and mobile phone services, electricity and gas. The sale does not include any of Trustpower’s industrial or commercial electricity customers, nor any of its generation assets.

Upon completion of the sale, the generation and commercial sales business will be renamed Manawa Energy. Trustpower said it would provide key information on Manawa Energy including high-level strategy, capital structure and dividend policy in mid-May.

Trustpower built its telco retail business largely through offering bundles to existing electricity customers.

Despite regulatory hiccoughs, two-thirds of new Trustpower customers were classified as "bundled", taking two or more services by 31 March 2018. Over 100,000 customers in total received more than one service.

More than 3000 existing customers added telco services during that 2018 financial year while 80 per cent of new "high value" customers were buying two or more services.

In November 2018, Trustpower became a Spark mobile reseller, further strengthening its offers.

Internal system changes were required to facilitate the sale and separation, which was announced last June.

Trustpower has approximately 234,000 customers across New Zealand. The combined Mercury and Trustpower retail businesses will service approximately 780,000 energy and telco connections.