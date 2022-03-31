Inde Technology joins panel designing $1.47B Dunedin Hospital

New Dunedin Hospital concept drawing Credit: Supplied

IT specialist Inde Technology has been appointed to a coalition designing the IT infrastructure for the country’s first digital hospital in Dunedin.

Inde Technology is one of four companies appointed by Southern District Health Board to lead the initial design phase of the $1.47 billion project, collaborating with civil engineering consultancy WSP, smart building specialist Torque IP and developer Lendlease.



The appointment followed a tender released last year that flagged Southern DHB was pursuing a "paper light" digital future for the new facility.



The new 421-bed Dunedin Hospital is the largest ever health infrastructure project in the country. The city's economy is expected to receive a massive, $429 million boost from the construction.

Inde said its design focused on enabling a range of internationally-proven digital technologies to be integrated. Its scope covers everything from managing inpatient and outpatient flow to IT network design, cloud infrastructure, telephony, audio-visual design and modern features like real-time digital location and wayfinding technologies.

Personalised wayfinding uses patients' and visitors’ smartphones to communicate with building systems via a geolocation app. This can be tied into the digital signage platform to trigger responsive signage that guides people directly to their destinations.

“This isn’t about employing technology for technology’s sake – this is about changing the way healthcare is delivered to improve health outcomes and enable innovation for the benefit of patients, while also giving hospital workers better experiences,” said Inde's chief technology officer, Rik Roberts.

“To be involved in such a landmark project for New Zealand is a huge honour and we’re working alongside our partners to deliver a truly outstanding blueprint for healthcare in this country."

Inde Technology has significant experience supporting health boards around the country with specialist healthcare solutions. Its IT designs also include the newly-opened Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, but Dunedin Hospital will be its largest development to date.

The Inde project team is working closely with staff at the existing hospital to understand their clinical needs and aspirations, and how technology can enable them.

“For us, the new hospital isn’t simply a piece of high-tech infrastructure – it represents the future of hospitals in New Zealand, where thoughtful, modern design and innovative technology are harnessed to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and provide more tailored support to health professionals," said Lance Elder, director of digital transformation at Southern District Health Board.

Getting the planning right was key, he said.

The Dunedin Hospital project, overseen by the Ministry of Health, is set to be delivered in several stages over a decade with construction expected to start in 2025.

“For our team in Dunedin, this is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Inde Technology Otago and Southland regional director Jonathan Elliott.

“This is a project that will have a significant impact on people’s lives while improving wellbeing in our community for decades to come, and we can actually see the site from our office, which brings it home that we need to create something amazing that all Otago residents can be proud of."

Inde's job, he said, was to help its partners and clients "understand what’s possible".