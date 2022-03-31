Advantage becomes sole Kiwi SentinelOne incident response partner

Brad Pearpoint (Advantage) Credit: Supplied

Managed security service provider (MSSP) Advantage is partnering with SentinelOne to bolster its incident response and compromise assessment services.

Advantage was now the only New Zealand SentinelOne incident response partner, Advantage managing director Brad Pearpoint said. The deal delivered AI-powered threat mitigation, remediation and ransomware rollback capabilities.

"Advantage utilises the SentinelOne XDR technology to accelerate the identification, containment and remediation of threats in compromised environments," Pearpoint said. "The aim is to minimise the impact to the business and allow them to return to operation as quickly as possible, whilst collecting critical forensic information."

Advantage is offering clients the choice to buy an annual retainer which, if unused, could be applied to other security consulting services or tabletop exercises where incidents are simulated to test incident response plans and processes.

The retainer ensures availability of incident response experts and assistance within defined service level agreements.

"Streamlining incident response preparedness and process is critical to ensure business resilience," said Jason Duerden, regional director A/NZ of SentinelOne. "SentinelOne XDR is trusted by many of the world's largest and most prestigious incident response firms."

Earlier this month, Advantage joined intelligence agency the GCSB's Malware Free Networks programme.