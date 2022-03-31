Simon Robinson takes on CEO role at Connect NZ

Simon Robinson (Connect NZ) Credit: Connect NZ

Simon Robinson has been appointed the new CEO of communications technology specialist Connect NZ as Graham Brown retires.

Robinson, who joined Connect NZ in 2008 as a business development manager, will assume the leadership role from 1 April. He has also served as the firm's Wellington regional manager and then national sales director.

“Simon’s appointment is a clear reflection of the company’s current state: ready to take on the New Zealand tech market and feeling confident after another strong year of growth," said Keith Block, general manager of Connect NZ.

"There is an enormous opportunity for Connect NZ that lies ahead, and we couldn’t be happier with Simon leading the team and helping us and our customers achieve continued success.”

Founded in 1979, Connect NZ supplies, installs, supports and secures technology across audio visual, cloud telephony, IT and security as well as providing repair services for smartphones, tablets and laptops. Leading partners include Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Zoom, 8x8, Neat and Spotica.

Robinson said he was proud to take charge of an organisation he had been with for most of his professional life.

"With Connect NZ’s unique product offerings, and the very talented staff in the industry, I could not have been given a better starting point as a new CEO," he said.

Block said departing CEO Brown had been responsible for growing the company significantly and the Connect NZ team would miss him tremendously. Connect NZ was recognised as one of ten leading global Zoom partners in 2020.