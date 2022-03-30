Fujitsu ready for Kiwi transformation wave

Rob Purdy (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

As New Zealand emerges out of a rollercoaster 24 months of pandemic-induced customer hesitation -- following a topsy-turvy encounter with COVID-19 which in turn derailed innovation agendas -- Fujitsu is preparing to capitalise on a fresh wave of transformation flowing through the nation.

Despite notable recent challenges, the turbulence of government restrictions has had the effect of reinforcing a desire for self-sufficiency across the country, which in turn has led businesses to embrace new technology opportunities as they kick-start transformation efforts.

In response, Fujitsu is aiming to deepen engagement levels with both its people and customers to be on the forefront of such market change.

For Rob Purdy, speaking as country manager of New Zealand at Fujitsu, delivering to the Kiwi market means a back-to-basics approach and ensuring the system integrator operates as an organisation that people want to work for, and that customers want to deal with.

“We’re focused on our staff,” he said. “In the past talent has been reasonably easy to come by with the borders open and a steady stream of overseas skilled workers and students entering the workforce.

“But with the borders closed for two years and a small number of visas issued for the next few years, we are focused on making Fujitsu a great place to work with more employee benefits than ever before.”

Another important aspect of change taking place at Fujitsu is giving back to the Kiwi community through embracing corporate citizen responsibilities post-pandemic.

“In 2021 we created an Office of Purpose and developed a plan to support charities as well as Māori and Pacifica initiatives, and we will continue to measure ourselves against our plan,” Purdy added.

“We are also members of the Climate Leaders Coalition and we will work hard to uphold our climate commitments. Most recently, we joined mindthegap.nz on the reporting of pay gaps for Māori, Pacific peoples, gender diverse communities, disability communities and ethnic minorities across the country.”

Such focus and community responsibility also extends to customers, added Purdy, following a shift to become more industry aligned in 2021.

“Our focus is to deliver global expertise with our breadth and depth of local capability to New Zealand’s businesses and communities, leading them on their digital transformation journeys,” he explained.

Accelerated cloud transformation

When looking at the broader market, Purdy sees dynamic opportunities ahead. News that both Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will have local data centre footprints naturally changes the conversation from a customer standpoint as businesses renew interest in executing cloud deployments at speed and scale.

In short, Purdy cited transformation as a key ongoing theme in current customer discussions as organisations emerge from the shadow of COVID-19 armed with new innovation agendas.

Specifically, Purdy said the story of the cloud, and the way it continues to enable businesses to build resiliency and unlock the potential of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), represents a compelling message in New Zealand.

“With the public clouds arriving soon, roadmaps and the introduction of software-as-a-service [SaaS] and platform-as-a-service [PaaS] will grow to replace legacy systems,” Purdy said.

“So too, customers sitting on old infrastructure-as-a-service [IaaS] or legacy data centre assets are either already moving or setting up plans to move. Some of our customers will be switching off their data centres this year and have everything on SaaS and/or PaaS.”

This in turn means that local companies are about to go through transformation pains in the form of accessing new skills and talent to maximise such potential, paving the way for increased outsourcing reliance in the process.

“That’s why we are focused on adding more consulting to the mix as well as bringing industry insights that will allow our customers to adopt technology faster and understand what it means to their business from an industry perspective,” Purdy said.

“All too often I talk to customers about investments that they have made in SaaS and PaaS and they’ve not managed to adopt the full capability of the platforms either due to the investment costing more than expected or the business change being more complicated than first thought.”

In response, Purdy remains confident that Fujitsu possesses the depth of technology and solutions to deliver such much-needed transformation to Kiwi customers.

For example, the technology provider has broadened its skill set in these areas through a combination of internal growth and strategic acquisition -- notably Versor and oobe in Melbourne and Canberra respectively. Purdy plans is leverage this newly acquired expertise and solutions breadth to develop an even deeper consulting practice with customers in New Zealand.

“Customers are seeking insight into how they can adopt their technology in a better way to support their industry,” he said.

“For example, while any partner can implement a technology like point-of-sale systems, the true value comes from helping customers understand not only how they can implement the technology, but how they can successfully integrate it with back-end systems, take advantage of a nationwide field services workforce and industry expertise, to bring it all together to be far more competitive in the New Zealand market.”