Somar Digital earns two new AWS partner badges

Aaron Scott (Somar Digital) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based Somar Digital is now an Amazon Web Services (AWS) select consulting partner and public sector partner.

Specialising in what it called "citizen experience technology, Somar Digital works with government, charity and not-for-profit clients to help citizens access crucial services.

Public sector partner status recognised Somar Digital’s demonstrated proficiency and customer success delivering advanced citizen solutions in the AWS cloud. To also attain select consulting partner status, Somar needed to meet a wide range of technical and business training requirements.

“AWS partners are the gold standard in our domain,” said Aaron Scott, CEO and founder at Somar Digital.

“Completing both the select consulting partner and public sector partner programmes at the same time is a tremendous achievement that reflects a lot of hard work by our staff and our commitment to the long-term success of our clients.”

High-profile projects include work for Metlink, Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s digital transformation and the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s "plan my walk" platform.

“The plan my walk platform has over 206,000 users and requires great customer experience at scale,” said Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley. “Working with Somar Digital to utilise the power of AWS has consistently gotten us the results we need."

The Somar team liked tackling big, meaningful challenges, Scott said.

“Whether it’s helping Kiwis get home safe and sound from outdoor adventures, or lifting the public transport experience, or supporting the health and wellbeing of tamariki under-five and their whānau, we’ll keep using AWS to support digital transformation of citizen services.”

Founded in 2008 in Wellington, Somar Digital also counted ACC, the Cancer Society NZ, the Department of Internal Affairs, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Waka Kotahi and many others as clients.



