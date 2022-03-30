Jade Software reports a revenue turnaround, but profits remain elusive

Revenue lift achieved as new projects kicked off towards the end of 2021.

Charlotte Walshe (CEO, Jade) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based Jade Software achieved a significant increase in revenues in the year to 31 December 2021, its UK owner is reporting.

The Skipton Building Society told members Jade delivered revenue growth of £0.9 million (NZ$1.75 million) as "significant new projects" commenced towards the end of 2021.

The result represents a turnaround given the company recorded revenue of $30.8 million for the year ending 31 December 2020, down from $33.2 million in 2019 and $41 million in 2018.



However, despite growth in the top line, Jade failed to deliver a profit, breaking even for the year as it did in 2020.

Jade, which has been asked for comment, provides a range of application modernisation services, including cloud rebuilds. It also offers platforms including Jade ThirdEye, which helps automate anti money-laundering compliance, a regulatory case management system and its object oriented Jade Platform for development and integration.

Known customers, apart from its owner, include Fonterra, Allianz and retailer Noel Leeming.

Last September, chief innovation officer John Ascroft told Reseller News Jade had inked "lots" of new contract wins over the previous few months and was on a recruiting drive for 28 new staff.

Most of the new business came from modernisation projects for large Australasian companies wanting to make their software easier to use and able to work across different systems, Ascroft said.

"We are also seeing very encouraging growth in our international markets,” he said.

Ascroft said Jade was chasing a ten-year revenue target of $80 million.

Jade has offices in Sydney and Melbourne as well as Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin in New Zealand. It also has an office in York, UK, not far from its owner in Skipton.