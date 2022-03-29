Pulse Energy opts for Gentrack running on AWS

New analytics and insights platforms will be powered by Snowflake.

Allan Sampson (Gentrack) Credit: Gentrack

Energy and broadband provider Pulse Energy has selected NZX-listed Gentrack to help it transform its systems on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Gentrack will deploy its cloud-based billing and operations software on AWS along with new cloud services for smart meter data, intelligent integration and business analytics and insights, powered by Snowflake.

The new cloud-native technologies will help Pulse to enhance revenue through new product bundles and offers, improve cash flow with flexible billing and reduce cost to serve through rapid onboarding, self-service and advanced automation.

Further benefits expected include a reduction in IT costs and risk as Gentrack Cloud supports continuous delivery of new capabilities and the consolidation of multiple IT systems across the business.

Kasey Pasene, general manager of customer experience at Pulse Energy, said Gentrack has been a trusted partner for many years.

"The key for us is having a local partner with which we can collaborate with and continue innovating for a sustainable energy era," Pasene said.

Allan Sampson, general manager for Gentrack New Zealand and Southeast Asia, said Pulse has long been a leader in offering innovative products and services to New Zealand consumers.

"We’re incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to support them in the next stage of their journey towards best-in-class customer experiences and high performing retail operations," Sampson said.

Last year, Gentrack played a key behind-the-scenes role in the $441 million sale of Trustpower's retail business by delivering an AWS-based project to allow Trustpower's commercial and industrial businesses to operate independently of its retail division.

In February, Gentrack advised shareholders group revenues for 2022 were forecast to be around $115 million, compared to $105.7 million in 2021. This was despite headwinds due to UK business to consumer supplier insolvencies.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was expected to be in "low single-digits" millions as the company increased investment in research and development and sales and marketing.

Pulse Energy is owned by Buller Electricity and Pioneer Energy, which bought and delisted it in 2016. Spanning seven different brands, Pulse provides energy and broadband services to over 80,000 New Zealand customers.