JumpCloud wants MSPs in A/NZ expansion

Adam Folb was appointed in January to lead the regional charge.

US-headquartered cloud directory platform provider JumpCloud has expanded its international presence leaping into the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.

Spearheading its regional strategy is Adam Folb, who joined the company in January as its A/NZ head of sales. Folb spent almost five years at Datto before moving to the software vendor.

For the year ahead, Folb said his primary goal was to bring on new managed service providers (MSP) to sell, support and manage JumpCloud for their customers.

“We’re excited to contribute in growing A/NZ partner businesses and delivering MSP-centric solutions to this region,” Folb said.

“JumpCloud helps customers/partners deploy advanced identity and device management without the complexity or costs traditional products require. Our all-in-one platform reduces the overheads that would be needed to deploy other single-point solutions to achieve the same outcome.

“We provide SMEs [small- to medium-sized enterprised] with an easy route to deploy zero trust security policies, securing multi-OS [operating system] devices and user access, integrating with virtually all resources including files, applications, networks, systems, servers and more – whether they’re located in the cloud, on-premises or elsewhere – with protocol-based integrations and no on-premises hardware.

“For now, any MSP will be eligible to partner with JumpCloud directly. We have a strategy to have a distributor model in the future. Until then, it will be all MSP-based.”

To date, Folb said JumpCloud has about 82 partners signed up with about 30 already transacting in the region and managing their customers using JumpCloud.

Victoria-based Systima and Telstra Broadcasting Services are currently its top two partners in the region with Sydney-based Origin84 also on track as a future strategic partner, Folb said.

Recently, JumpCloud launched its global partner program, giving top tier partners access to exclusive content and support, as well as integration with ConnectWise Manage, allowing MSPs to reconcile billing to their clients in an automated manner.

To set up the integration, MSPs need to enable the automatic syncing of licenses used between the JumpCloud platform and the professional services automation (PSA) software. After that, whenever a change in license count occurs, JumpCloud will automatically reflect that change in ConnectWise Manage.