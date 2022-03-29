Darryl Swann syncs up with Cello amid market expansion

Darryl Swann Credit: Reseller News

Darryl Swann has joined the company board of Cello as the Wellington-based network specialist welcomes new shareholders to fuel market expansion plans.

The addition of Swann is designed to help the challenger business “innovate and grow” in the months and years ahead, with a specific focus on building out network services offerings across key corporate and enterprise markets in New Zealand.

Inducted into the Reseller News Hall of Fame in 2016, Swann joins fellow inductee Andrew Allan (chairman) who was also honoured in 2017, as well as Murray Jurgeleit (former chairman) and Mark Jurgeleit (CEO) on the company board of directors.

The appointment also coincides with changes in Cello’s shareholding with Swann and Allan now buying into the business alongside both Jurgeleit shareholders and Guy Inglis, currently director of Northern Region.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Andrew, Murray, Mark and the Cello team again,” Swann said. “Cello has been a real success story and I’m excited by the opportunity to do what I can to support its continued growth.”

In leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience, Swann was previously owner and managing director of CCL before selling the business to Spark in 2015 and currently holds director and shareholder positions at Data Sentinel.

“Having worked with Darryl at CCL, his tenacity, business acumen, depth of experience and eye for an opportunity, will further enhance our governance and growth aspirations,” said Jurgeleit, speaking as CEO. “We’re already seeing the familiar synergy at board level, and personally I’m delighted to be working with both Darryl and Andrew again.”

Going forward, Jurgeleit said plans are underway to continue “investing and innovating” across all aspects of the business, notably expanding traditional offerings and pushing further into "secure, highly available" network services.

“We are well established in our key markets and growing fast across Auckland, Wellington and South Island markets,” Jurgeleit outlined. “Darryl is no stranger to a high growth, fast moving environment and his experience and nous will be invaluable as we grow.”

Based in Wellington, Cello -- which spun off from Spark in late 2019 -- operates as an enterprise network services specialist supporting more than 400 customers at over 5100 sites nationwide. From a technology standpoint, the business provides a suite of private and public network solutions including WAN, SD-WAN, Internet, LAN, WiFi, security and cloud connectivity services.

“Our corporate and enterprise network offerings underpin our growth,” added Jurgeleit, referencing that WAN / LAN and ISP / WIFI adoption will continue to be critical to ongoing cloud migration and digital transformation deployments in New Zealand. “The next 24 months will see Cello investing further in highly available secure network services, as the platform for digital innovation.”