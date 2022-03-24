How Kiwi partners are skilling up in 2022

L-R: Murray Goodman (Kordia), Teresa Pollard (Datacom) and David Hallett (Company-X) Credit: Foundry

As New Zealand prepares to open itself up to the world, local partners are gearing themselves up for the next phase of growth.

Part of that includes tapping into the right vendor capabilities, necessary skills and correctly aligned accreditations to meet customers’ evolving demands.

With security, cloud and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions still dominating the agenda, New Zealand partners will still need to strengthen end-user resiliency while driving future growth. As such, these will form the foundation of any future vendor strength work.

Reflecting on this to Reseller News, Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said the two public cloud vendors of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft would be central to the company’s efforts in 2022.

“Both vendors are committed globally to cloud computing and are in the process of building local cloud facilities in New Zealand,” he said.

In terms of looking at new vendors to onboard in 2022, he added: “We always look for the right technology for a particular requirement, rather than being wedded to a particular vendor. We pursue accreditations where it makes sense to us and our clients.

“We need diverse skills within our technical teams to enable us to evaluate and recommend the best technologies for a given requirement.”

Meanwhile, Teresa Pollard, Datacom associate director of strategic partnerships and vendors, said the Chirstchurch-headquartered giant was focusing on emerging vendors specialising in automation, artificial intelligence and data “to drive and support our customers for the long term”.

Asked whether the company was considering any vendor diversification, Pollard added: “Our focus is on our end customers, ensuring they have access to mature and emerging partners to support their transformation and growth goals.”

For Kordia’s head of network products, Murray Goodman, security and networking accreditations will be the focus of 2022.

“The integration between security, cloud and SD-WAN for example underpin the move to a fully digitised world,” he explained. “Kordia is well placed due to the number of select accreditations and partnership statuses we already hold with our strategic partners.”

In addition, Goodman continued, vendors with strong zero-trust models are also in the eyeline. “As workforces become increasingly mobile and remote, our customers need to support employees working anywhere and anyhow, while mitigating the broadening threat landscape,” he said.

“This requires more access by devices and systems to the internet, which destroys the traditional perimeter moat type approach to IT security, and adopting direct cloud access, with optimal application performance and a security posture targeted at each individual user.”

In terms of emerging vendors, Goodman said Kordia’s strategy recognised that different vendor technologies must interoperate effectively and that the company needs to maintain sufficient subject matter experts on each vendor technology.

Critically, he said, the company aims to “not compromise security, functionality and efficiency by trying to support ever vendor”.

“Our primary decision-making criteria is what vendor technologies do we need to support to align with our customers current and future needs,” he added.

Vendor accreditations and training also play a key role in determining a partner’s strategy for the year, but not all programs are created equal.

As Pollard told Reseller News, training requires a high degree of investment both financially and in terms of time from the partner, therefore vendors themselves need to be more transparent in what they are providing.

“The key attributes we look for are transparent programs that are accessible and understandable and simple to understand,” she explained. “Partner accreditation is resource heavy, it's important to understand clear value and upside.”

Looking at any pain points, she added: “Time and resources. It’s a fine balance."

Hallett, meanwhile, noted the difficulty in accessing tangible benefits from an accrediting vendor in some cases.

“There is often a disproportionate relationship between the required effort and value received when establishing the best accreditation pathway(s),” he said. “Accreditation should always be linked to technological competency. When it's not linked, it diminishes, and often undermines, any benefits of accrediting.”

For Goodman, accreditations and training must go beyond just adding an extra line to a company’s website or tender papers. “Partner accreditation must meet the needs of the individual as well as the company - they develop transferable learnings in addition to vendor specific skills,” he said. “They should also cater for the wide range of job types and skills needed to support the vendor ecosystem.”