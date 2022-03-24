Kiwi unified communications vendor Virsae wins global award for use of AI

Award win follows new partnership with intelligent headset developer Jabra

Virsae wins Homegrown ISV of the Year award at the 2016 Reseller News ICT Industry Awards Credit: IDG

New Zealand unified communications technology provider Virsae has been crowned the standout performer for its use of AI’ at a global trade fair in Florida.

The award, presented at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, recognised Virsae’s VSM Everywhere end-to-end analytics platform which extends unified communications (UC) and contact centre analytics to work-from-home environments.

The judges noted VSM Everywhere’s AI capabilities, which analyse telemetry from headsets to understand factors impacting individual workers and improve agent experience and wellbeing.

“Common causes of poor working from home experience are often located beyond an experience communications as a service [XCaaS] provider’s network,” said Virsae CEO Tony Jayne.

“VSM Everywhere provides enterprises with a true end-to-end picture of experience quality – from XCaaS platforms to the agent’s home environment – for every call."

The development offers enterprises and managed service providers a complete end-to-end view of UC performance, including critical performance and technical data in "unmanaged" work from home environments.



The award followed a newly-inked partnership with intelligent headsets and collaboration technology developer Jabra.

Matt Bagley, Virsae’s chief innovation officer, said AI played a key role in presenting performance data for diagnostics and troubleshooting.

“Providing enterprises with actionable analytics simply wasn’t possible without AI in the engine room," he said.

Virsae won a Reseller News ICT Industry Award in 2016 as homegrown ISV of the year.