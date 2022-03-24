New strategy director to lead Spark's push into digital services

Aliza Beckett to lead Spark's shift from traditional telecommunications to delivering a broader range of digital services.

Aliza Beckett (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Telco Spark has created a new strategy director role within its leadership team, or "squad", and filled it with UK-based hire Aliza Beckett.

Beckett brings more than 20 years’ experience in strategy and corporate development across multiple international markets, most recently as vice president of strategy and corporate development at London-based telco Liberty Global.

Liberty is a specialist in in converged broadband, video, and mobile communications, with significant investments in cutting-edge infrastructure, content, and technology ventures.

Before that, Beckett held a variety of senior roles at Amazon Studios, Google (YouTube), and consultancy McKinsey.

“We have a strategic focus on growth and building a set of core capabilities that will differentiate us from our competitor set and grow the top line in both our established markets and those that we see playing a bigger role in our future," said Spark CEO Jolie Hodson.

"This new role will further strengthen this growth focus and help to accelerate our transition from traditional telecommunications services to a broader range of digital services that capitalise on the significant investments we are making in emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI."

The move follows a series of digital acquisitions at New Zealand's biggest telco, which earlier this week took a near 40 per cent stake in internet of things specialist Adroit.

Beckett will join the leadership squad in June following her relocation from the UK.