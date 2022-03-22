eSentire expands into APAC

Piers Morgan (eSentire) Credit: eSentire

Security vendor eSentire is to expand into Asia Pacific (APAC), with plans to grow both headcount and partner numbers in the region.

The expansion plan will focus first on Australia, with eSentire VP of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and international Piers Morgan chosen to lead strategic planning and business development in Australia and the wider APAC region.

Part of that development includes new hires to his Australia-based team, bringing in staff members to handle partner management, business development and solution architecture.

It is also planning to establish an office in Australia

Prior to the announcement, eSentire had been operating in the region through Tecala and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage, and continues to be operating under a channel first model.



“The global cyber threat landscape continues to expand and become more complex each day and organisations, regardless of their size, are incapable of protecting critical data in a distributed way. This is why we are expanding our presence and growing our partner-first business model in Australia and the APAC region,” said Morgan.

“We expect that our partners will contribute 50 per cent of our company’s revenue bookings in the next 12 months and we have already seen our partners play a significant role in eSentire’s growth and expansion into the UK Europe, the Middle East and APAC."

The renewed focus into the APAC region comes a month after the company said it had invested US$325 million into the business, securing a valuation of over US$1 billion.



It also planned to triple investment into its partner program, covering managed service providers (MSP), managed security service providers (MSSP), distributors, technology partners and “trusted advisers”.

Upcoming partner program updates, as a result of the investment, include the development and expansion of new AWS marketplace listings, the implementation of a partner rewards program and the addition of new distribution channels.

eSentire's presence in the APAC market through deals with Tecala and Tradewinds, the latter of which took place in October taking place through an upgrade to a US deal with the technology agent’s parent company Telarus.