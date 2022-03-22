Retailer Noel Leeming's results are a sign of these volatile times

Latest IDC smartphone shipment figures tell a story of market disruption as 2021 drew to a close.

The technology retail channel appears to have struggled in the second half of 2021, facing headwinds from supply chain disruption and COVID-19.

The Warehouse Group, reporting its half year to the end of January, told shareholders sales at its technology and appliance chain Noel Leeming were down 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

The 71-store chain held up "relatively well", The Warehouse reported, despite COVID-19 disruption and store closures.

Online sales increased 79 per cent while click and collect sales increased 58 per cent to help the chain record half year revenues of $582.7 million, down from $593.2 million.

However, operating profit was hit harder, falling over 10 per cent from $33.1 million to 29.8 million. Operating margin also fell, from 5.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent over the same comparable periods of 2021 and 2022.

New market data from IDC revealed the the smartphone market "stumbled to the finish line" in 2021 as smartphone shipments declined 3.6 per cent for the year to 1.45 million units, from 2020’s 1.5 million units.

While shipments in the first half of 2021 grew 17 per cent year on year, the New Zealand market stuttered in the back half of 2021 as supply issues, lockdowns and chipsets and component shortages slowed the market, said Maxim Wilson, IDC market analyst for Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) mobile devices.

This resulted in a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in the second half of 2021 as key vendors struggled to fulfil orders during the holiday season.

Samsung took the number one spot in the big holiday quarter for the first time since 2015, as Apple’s primary focus on the iPhone 13 series impacted supply and fulfilment of older models.

Wilson also highlighted concern around a consolidating New Zealand market.

“Apple, Samsung and OPPO accounted for 88 per cent of all shipments in 2021, up from 79 per cent in 2020," he said. "While supply issues persist, the reliance on a handful of brands could increase the current imbalances between supply and demand."

Longer-term issues affecting these three vendors would likely see not enough shipments to fulfill demand, making the case for another key player in a basket of smaller vendors stronger.

Despite shipments decreasing in 2021, revenue grew 9.4 per cent in New Zealand dollars year-on-year, mainly due to standout volume in the ultra-premium price band as demand for flagship devices across Apple, Samsung and Oppo was elevated all year.

The $1,500-plus price band accounted for 20 per cent of shipments during the year, up 48 per cent. The $150 to $300 bracket also grew strongly, up 27 per cent.

IDC is forecasting 624,000 units in the first half of 2022, down 1.4 per cent as Omicron and supply headwinds remain.

Noel Leeming became the second Warehouse brand to migrate to the group's mobile first e-commerce platform in October 2021.

The group reported the common back-end was creating efficiencies and "tight" interactions with customers across product, marketing, fulfilment and customer service systems.