Spark buys nearly 40 per cent of IoT specialist Adroit

The fast growing IoT market is a key target for telecommunications companies worldwide.

Blair Stewart (Adroit) Credit: Supplied

Telco and ICT services giant Spark has nabbed a 37.6 per cent share of internet of things (IoT) provider Adroit and two seats on its five-member board.

Spark said the move would boost both organisations’ potential to support customers with innovative IoT solutions. No sale price was immediately disclosed.

Adroit specialises in environmental IoT technology and has developed innovative solutions for key sectors including aquaculture, agriculture, construction, manufacturing and environmental compliance. The two companies recently worked together to deliver IoT smarts to Pukekohe-based market gardener Hira Bhana.



Spark technology director Mark Beder said the strategic investment reinforced Spark’s commitment to IoT as a key future growth market.

“Our three-year strategy identifies IoT as a key future market and in the last financial year we saw strong revenue growth and an 83 per cent increase in connections," Beder said.

"By further strengthening our partnership with Adroit we hope to accelerate this growth even further.”

Spark IoT lead Tony Agar said the two companies have been partners for some time now and have already implemented IoT solutions for customers.

Indeed, Spark and Adroit worked together to implement a real-time water quality monitoring solution for Mercury NZ’s Waikato River catchment, he said.

Additionally, Adroit’s IoT solutions for air and water quality and soil and weather monitoring also feature in Spark's new innovation studio.

“This investment strengthens our already successful partnership and will help us accelerate the adoption of sustainable monitoring solutions to enable healthier, more environmentally friendly communities through the power of IoT," Agar said.

Adroit’s solutions go beyond monitoring environmental impact, providing insights that improve operational decision-making, such as helping plants or seafood to grow faster with less mortality as well as reducing water and electricity use.

“We’re seeing significant demand for IoT environmental monitoring as businesses become aware of the technology’s capabilities and benefits," said Adroit CEO Blair Stewart.

“Spark’s investment in Adroit and our close partnership enables us to meet this demand while continuing to operate as a specialist player – whether that’s for a family-owned market gardener like Auckland’s Hira Bhana, right through to corporates and local government.”