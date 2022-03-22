Atturra expands A/NZ QAD partnership following Kettering acquisition

Will see its QAD customer count rise to over 70.

Stephen Kowal (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra is expanding its partnership with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain solutions provider QAD two months after its acquisition of Kettering Professional Services.



Under an expanded agreement, QAD will transfer service and support functions in Australaisa and the Pacific to the Australia-based technology consulting and services business.

Prior to the new agreement, formerly known as FTS Group, Attura held the responsibility for over 50 QAD customers in Australia through the acquisition of Kettering, which was completed earlier this month for over A$5 million.

During the announcement of the acquisition back in January to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Kettering’s expertise with QAD solutions was referred to as it “providing a full breadth and depth of services around QAD’s product range and ecosystem”.

With the new agreement in place however, this will bring Atturra’s QAD customer count to over 70 by the end of its fiscal year and will become a key reseller and distributor for the vendor's ERP and supply chain services in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

“Atturra is very excited to be working with QAD as their primary services partner in the region. Our acquisition of Kettering positions Atturra as the natural partner for QAD in the region and we believe the partnership has a strong future,” Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal said.

“QAD’s solutions meet a clear and growing need in this market. Domestic manufacturing capability is growing in importance and local manufacturers need the sort of support QAD offers as they grapple with supply chain complexity.

“There is particularly strong potential to introduce QAD solutions to Atturra’s wider client base and we look forward to capturing that opportunity,” he added.

QAD CEO Anton Chilton said Kettering had been a “strong” and value adding partner of the vendor for many years prior to its acquisition.

“With Atturra's proven track record as a partner for global providers in Australia, we are excited about the opportunities this next phase of our partnership will foster,” he said.

“Atturra brings a strong customer focus and deep technical skills. We’re very confident [its] team will drive growth for QAD under the new relationship.”

Atturra listed on the ASX in late December last year after raising A$24.5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) with a market capitalisation of A$100 million.