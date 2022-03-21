WalkMe appoints ex-ServiceNow director to lead A/NZ channel

Credit: Photo 213456846 © Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com

WalkMe has appointed former ServiceNow director of global alliance partners for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Jarrod Hughes to lead its alliance and channel efforts in A/NZ.

In the role of director of alliance and channel, Hughes will be responsible for working on WalkMe’s growth strategies across the A/NZ region and growing relationships between the digital adoption platform and strategic global alliance partners.

In addition to his role at ServiceNow, which he held for the last four years, he also worked at LiveHire, Brio Software and IBM, the latter of which saw him spend nearly 15 years at the vendor.

Credit: WalkMe Jarrod Hughes (WalkMe)

“Jarrod’s extensive experience leading and developing complex partnerships for global technology partners will provide tremendous value to WalkMe as we enter our next phase of hyper growth,” said Antony Collins, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) alliance and channels at WalkMe.



“Jarrod has been in the trenches in many different alliance and channel positions and has been successful in helping many of these firms grow and expand their market opportunity.

“We expect his vast experience will help us clearly engage the ecosystem to articulate to the market all the capabilities and benefits that WalkMe can bring to our mutual clients.”

Last week, Adelaide start-up The Big Middle was launched with founder and former CEO of Oracle partner PrimeQ Andrew McAdams at the helm, with WalkMe being the company’s first vendor partnership.

McAdams said at the time that the start-up is looking to hire more than 150 staff across the A/NZ region.