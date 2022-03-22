University of Canterbury seeks Oracle ERP platform replacement

Prolonged lack of investment has made the university's current Oracle/Peoplesoft combination unfit for purpose.

The University of Canterbury (UC) is looking to upgrade its existing Oracle-based people, culture and finance systems with a modern cloud-based platform.

The university, which services over 15,000 full time students with 1,395 full-time academic staff and an overall workforce of 3,373, currently uses Oracle software for enterprise resource planning (ERP), including PeopleSoft to provide HR, payroll and finance functions.

However, these were implemented over a decade ago with little investment in upgrades since.



"This has resulted in a backlog of features and enhancements required by both finance and HR," the university said in a pre-tender request for information document.

"The ERP provides core enablement for a modern digital experience across workplace, student and research and therefore as the University of Canterbury digital strategy is implemented a clear plan for ERP capabilities needs to be in place to ensure that initiatives can be delivered to time and cost."

The current ERP software is not fit-for purpose to deliver a workplace experience that put staff at the centre or to establish modern digital capabilities that can be used for a "joined-up research and student experience" to gain a strong competitive advantage, the request said.

"Building world-class digital capability is crucial to UC’s ongoing success. Digital will provide a dynamic foundation from which the university can explore new business models and ways of working. Digital will transform how we work, how we behave and the expectations of the communities we serve."

The University of Canterbury said it was considering a move to a modern, cloud-based solution from its legacy and outdated on-premises, licence-based solutions.

"It is envisaged that this will provide many advantages enabling [the university] to be a more agile and innovative organisation," the request said.

"While many solutions are functionally on par or have greater functional capabilities than their on-premises counterparts ... future roadmaps will continue to offer new capabilities that can yield greater differentiation and competitiveness soon."

These capabilities can help transform the university by ensuring integration between core business processes such as human resources and finance to drive efficiencies.

At a minimum, any new ERP system for the university should include core people and culture systems and core finance and accounting systems, the university stipulated.

"However, as with all organisations these systems interact and depend on other systems that support different functionality necessary for the University of Canterbury. These systems are also within the scope of the request for information," the university added.



