Google Cloud, TCS to build new platform for NZX-listed Fletcher Building

Google Cloud's partnership with SAP was a key part of the equation.

Google Cloud and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are working with Fletcher Building to build a Google Cloud-based enterprise platform to support its growth and innovation.

New Zealand's Exchange- (NZX) listed Fletcher Building has more than 25 different businesses across manufacturing, distribution, retail, home building as well as major infrastructure projects with operations in New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

With numerous different enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, a myriad of business processes and the growing need for a comprehensive view of its customers, Fletcher Building launched the Digital@Fletchers programme to drive technology-led change and growth in the business.

Fletcher Building has already rolled Salesforce software out across many of its units with the help of Deloitte Digital in an effort to unify the business and to standardise, simplify and adopt best practice.

Fletcher Building is now working with Google Cloud and partner TCS to implement enterprise-grade, cloud capability to run its mission-critical workloads. This aims to enable greater uptime and flexibility, develop Fletcher Building's customer data strategy to create an end-to-end understanding of customer needs and behaviours as well as responding quickly to market changes and opportunities.

“We see digital as a key driver of transformation, growth and innovation at Fletcher Building,” said Daniel Beecham, chief information officer at Fletcher Building.

“As we continue to ramp up our ecommerce, digitisation, automation and data analytics functions, we need a stable and secure technology platform that can cater to our needs today -- and support us into the future."

Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities and its co-innovation agenda with SAP combined with TCS’ domain industry knowledge and cloud engineering expertise, made them the logical choice to underpin Digital@Fletchers, he said.



TCS will use its "multi-horizon" cloud transformation framework and cloud experience to help Fletcher Building build a new future-ready core using Google Cloud. This new foundation would in turn simplify the infrastructure landscape, reduce technology debt, host mission-critical workloads, provide a unified view of its customers and enable future innovation.

“Building for the future starts with having the right digital foundations,” said Alister Dias, vice president Google Cloud, Australia and New Zealand. “By partnering with Google Cloud and TCS, Fletcher Building is now able to modernise its mission critical systems for greater scalability and availability, build its data capabilities and deepen connections with customers - all on the industry’s cleanest cloud.”

Using the carbon neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud, TCS would help Fletcher Building reduce the carbon footprint associated with its workloads, contributing to its sustainability goals.

Fletcher Building will also implement Google Cloud’s recently launched Carbon Footprint reporting tool to measure, track and report on the carbon footprint associated with its cloud usage.

“The building and construction industry is at a critical tipping point; the entire sector needs to shift the way it designs, builds and sources materials for a more sustainable future,” said Beecham.

“As we transform our business, sustainability remains a paramount part of our strategy and this extends to the partners we go on this journey with. As the cleanest cloud in the industry, Google Cloud shares our vision of creating a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions and overall environmental impact.”



Fletcher Building was already recognised as being among Asia Pacific region’s most sustainable companies in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.



Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, business unit head for retail, travel, transportation and hospitality at TCS Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), said TCS' deep industry knowledge, technology expertise and extensive portfolio of accelerators would enable Fletcher Building to harness the full power of cloud to reimagine all aspects of its business.

Last year, Google Cloud announced a commitment to equip more than 40 million people with Google Cloud skills. Google Cloud would also support Fletcher Building’s employees with the skills required to implement and maintain these new technologies.

Fletcher Building employees were already taking advantage of more than 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges and certification resources, including 16 new learning paths -all available on-demand globally.