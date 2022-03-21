Hawke's Bay-based Secure Right tapped by email security specialist Trustifi

Trustifi has developed capabilities catering to a range of international security frameworks.

Thomas Hartley (Secure Right) Credit: Supplied

Expanding its global reach, US email encryption security company Trustifi has inked a partnership with Hawke's Bay-based MSP and security specialist Secure Right.

Secure Right offers specialised, best-practice cyber security products and services to organisations in both Australia and New Zealand, Trustifi said, expanding its global reach.

“In a global environment where one breached password could cause major disruption even in the most prominent of companies, it’s crucial to offer a comprehensive and layered approach to security services," said Secure Right’s CEO Thomas Hartley. "Top-notch email security is crucial to that strategy.”

Trustifi’s cloud-based infrastructure allowed end-users greater control to recall and revise content that’s already been sent in addition to a broad list of simple, one-click compliance capabilities, he said.

Trustifi had developed capabilities catering to a range of security regulations including PDPO for Hong Kong, POPI for South Africa, GDPR for Europe and LGPD for Brazil, delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS).

Describing Secure Right as a formidable, up-and-coming cyber security provider, Trustifi CEO and co-founder Rom Hendler said: “We look forward to helping them proliferate easy-to-use, effective and powerful encryption to their growing base of customers, to increase adoption of email security and improve compliance to regulations across the world.”

Trustifi’s solutions employ advanced artificial intelligence (AI) filters and optical character recognition to combat sophisticated threats from malicious actors who are themselves using AI and similar techniques to conduct imposter attacks on C-level executives.

These types of attacks were not easily detected by traditional security email gateway-based solutions, since these function mostly by screening already-blacklisted IP addresses, Trustifi said.

If organisations apply effective and easy-to-use outbound encryption, imposter attacks are less likely in the first place, since hackers can’t intercept the high-level messages required to orchestrate them.

Secure Right also offers threat detection and response services based around Sentinel One.