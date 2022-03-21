Dicker Data expands StarTech deal into NZ

Dicker Data will launch more than 100 StarTech.com products in Kiwi market.

Richard Harri (Dicker Data) Credit: Supplied

Connectivity product vendor StarTech.com has expanded its agreement with Australia-headquartered distributor Dicker Data into New Zealand.

Initially, Dicker Data will distribute over 100 of StarTech.com's products in the Kiwi market, before expanding the portfolio to encompass more in the coming months.

The product range will span front office applications, including multiport adapters, display adapters, cables and display mounts.

Dicker Data NZ general manager for hardware Richard Harri said the distributor was looking forward to "helping [its] resellers realise additional opportunities to enhance their end user relationships.”

"StarTech is an integral part of our goal to provide our resellers with all of their requirements in a single transaction saving them time," he said.

Xiomara Carrillo, StarTech.com vice president of global channel sales, said the vendor was excited to expand its relationship with Dicker Data.

“Celebrating our successful partnership in Australia, we’re delighted to extend our connectivity solutions portfolio to New Zealand," she said.

The appointment follows a significant period for Dicker Data in New Zealand as the distributor works to integrate its A$68 million acquisition of Exeed.

The last financial year saw Dicker Data’s annual revenue in New Zealand surge by A$184.1 million ($197.7 million) year-on-year, or 128.7 per cent, with the addition of Exeed representing incremental revenue of A$183.1 million ($196.6 million).

Shortly before the close of its financial year, Dicker Data NZ signed a deal with Chinese video surveillance solutions vendor Dahua, targeting growth among the market's small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through to enterprises.