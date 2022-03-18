GoTo honours top-performing A/NZ partners during 2021

Yvette McEnearney (GoTo) Credit: GoTo

GoTo has honoured its top-performing partners during 2021 in the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region at its regional Partner Summit.



Formerly known as LogMeIn, the cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor said the awards recognised partners selling its unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) products, such as GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Centre, with winners selected based on 2021 sales performance.

“Today’s working environment has changed the way we sell and serve our customers. Our partners have played a critical role in this evolution and we are thrilled to honour the hard work of our top partners at this year’s Australia and New Zealand Partner Summit,” said Yvette McEnearney, channel director of Asia Pacific at GoTo.

“We look forward to continuing to build these relationships as we evolve our partner program to better serve our growing ecosystem of partners around the globe.”

New Partner of the Year went to the Tasmania-based Telephone and Communication Services, while Top Performer was awarded to the Victoria-headquartered Network Pioneers and Top Vertical Specialist went to Chyma.

The Top Producing Partner award went to NSW’s TechSpecialist, Top Deal was handed to Advanced Vision Technology, which has locations across Australia and Vietnam, and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage, with its operations across A/NZ, took home the Top Technology Services Brokerage award.

GoTo also handed out three Core Value awards, with Auckland-based cloud communications provider Great Outcomes, which supplies services in A/NZ, taking the gong for the Think Big award. Meanwhile, Integrated Products scored the Move Fast award and HD IT was handed the Be Real award.

LogMeIn rebranded to GoTo back in February, at which time it also introduced a new partner network and consolidated its product portfolio into the two stacks of GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect.