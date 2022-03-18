SAP appoints new NZ managing director

Credit: Supplied

Enterprise software giant SAP has appointed Adrian Griffin as managing director of its New Zealand business.

Griffin takes over from Phil Cameron who was promoted last month to the role of chief operating officer for SAP Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Griffin, who will be responsible for all customer operations in New Zealand, joined SAP twelve years ago. As part of SAP services he was responsible for driving key customer transformations.

Auckland-based Griffin said there was a huge opportunity in New Zealand, with organisations searching for ways to not just be resilient to the pandemic but to be able to move forward with growth in ways that equipped them for the challenges ahead.

For the past five years, Griffin has led a successful team in his role as general manager of the New Zealand private sector industries team.

He has also been an advocate for emerging talent at SAP, supporting both the SAP Academy and STAR intern programmes.

Credit: Supplied Adrian Griffin (SAP)

“The success of our business in New Zealand is crucial to the success of the Australia and New Zealand market unit," said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP A/NZ.

"New Zealand is home to some of our most innovative and forward-thinking customers who are seeking greater flexibility and faster innovation cycles, and as such are embracing cloud technologies at rapid pace."

Griffin's appointment will broaden and strengthen SAP's leadership team in New Zealand, he said.

"His focus on customer success combined with his collaborative and empathetic leadership style will ensure our customers are supported to grow and succeed in this dynamic market,” Bueno added.