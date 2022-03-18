Information Security Association honours Kiwi ICT security leaders

Contributions from the industry and the user community lauded.

Kendra Ross (iSANZ) Credit: IDG

Delayed by the pandemic, six winners and one new hall of fame member were yesterday named in an online iSANZ 2021 awards ceremony.

The The Information Security Association's annual awards acknowledge those who are helping to keep New Zealand's digital networks safe from malicious activity.

Chair Kendra Ross said the awards were an opportunity to inspire, promote and reflect on the hard work of New Zealand's world-class information security industry.

“As the digital world spreads its roots ever deeper, the risk and impact of cyber attacks increases," she said. "This only reinforces the importance of our talented and hardworking community of cyber security professionals who protect our connectivity as we enjoy our daily lives."

All of the iSANZ entrants, finalists and winners delivered impressive work, Ross said, especially during the past two years with the coronavirus creating new challenges and as working from home became the "new normal".

The winners are:

Best security project or security awareness initiative: GCSB.

The judges said GCSB's new baseline security templates helped with the hardest part of security - translating the "what" into the "how". The project provided a solution for continuous assurance with government security requirements and strengthened New Zealand's cyber security.

Best security leader: Josh Bahlman, Spark.

Bahlman demonstrated an ability to take quick, decisive action in the wake of major cyber security events and a commitment to increasing awareness of cyber security.

Best start-up or new business: Onwardly.

Onwardly is helping small to medium business owners better contend with the reality of digital dependency, letting them understand their security posture in a straightforward, non-technical way.

Best security company of the year: SafeStack Academy.

The judges were impressed by SafeStack's innovative approach to solving the security industry's resource shortage and its approach of "baking" security in at an early stage in the design and development process to make products more secure.

Best NZ security product or service: Darkscope for its CIQ360 cyber risk insurance rating service.

The judges said Darkscope’s innovative cyber security tools helped to assess risk based on evidence, not assumptions.

Up-and-coming cyber security star: Casey Cooper, BNZ.

Cooper gained recognition from bank management, colleagues and customers for his work on zero day cyber security vulnerabilities.

Hall of fame award: ISIG

The Information Security Interest Group (ISIG) was inducted as the 2021 iSANZ hall of famer.

Established in 2003, ISIG is a professional interest group for people working in information security. It has membership chapters in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Hamilton. ISIG has been ground zero for the development of a number of well known Kiwis who have gone on to accomplish amazing cyber security results both in Aotearoa and internationally.