Datacom becomes Zscaler's second Kiwi MSP

Already a reseller, Datacom joins The Instillery in offering Zscaler's zero trust managed services.

Matthew Evetts (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Cloud security vendor Zscaler has signed Datacom as one of only two providers of managed services in New Zealand.

As Datacom was already a Zscaler reseller and a provider of implementation and support services, Zscaler said the MSP partnership recognised the quality of managed security services Datacom was already wrapping around the platform for customers.

Matthew Evetts, director cybersecurity at Datacom New Zealand, said Zscaler complemented the company's existing strengths and supported it strategy to work with best-of-breed partners.

“The majority of enterprises in New Zealand have not started on their path to zero trust or are yet to reach maturity in this security strategy," Evetts said. "However, they need a robust security posture which we provide through a combination of leading security solutions and a highly certified team of security professionals.”

The agreement would help Zscaler to rapidly expand its New Zealand footprint to meet growing demand for a cloud native platform built on zero trust.

“Zscaler works with partners who are well respected, credible, customer-obsessed, and can deliver and support migration to a zero trust architecture successfully,” said Foad Farrokhnia, Zscaler's head of channels and alliances Asia Pacific and Japan.

“As an existing reseller, we have been impressed with the value add of Datacom’s market reach and their investment in enabling their managed services capability and cyber practice across Zscaler’s cloud native offerings."

The new deal would also enable Datacom to meet demand among New Zealand public sector and enterprise managed services prospects for Zscaler’s platform, which enables fast, secure connections that allow employees to work from anywhere using the internet as a corporate network.

Over the past 18 months, Datacom had invested extensively in Zscaler sales and services certifications. It had also engaged with Zscaler on strategic accounts, particularly in the public sector.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange was now an integral part of Datacom’s security and network services, delivering 24/7 management, monitoring, detection, and analysis, and providing real-time insights and recommendations.

Zscaler said it would support Datacom through its Summit partner programme, which was designed to help organisations achieve secure digital transformation through close collaboration between Zscaler and its partners.

When Microsoft announced it was going to build a New Zealand datacentre region in 2020, Zscaler’s responded by creating a local deployment of Zscaler Private Access to enable clients to take advantage of it zero trust security offering.



The other Zscaler MSP in New Zealand is understood to be The Instillery, which rolled out services at the end of 2020 in partnership with Hamilton telco Lightwire.