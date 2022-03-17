Theta hires ex-Aura lead Pete Bailey to head up its cyber security programmes

Cyber security evangelist will take charge of Theta's security while helping customers lift their games.

Pete Bailey (Theta) Credit: Supplied

Services provider Theta has tapped Pete Bailey, formerly of Aura Information Security, to lead both its internal and external cyber security efforts.

"We want to ensure that Theta and our customers are kept secure – that is first and foremost in our thoughts," Bailey told Reseller News.

"My focus is on ensuring that Theta’s security is kept at a consistently high level, for example, by continuing to receive our ISO certification, and that the work our customers receive has been through a thorough security review process."

Externally, Theta aimed to help customers improve their security through the use of innovative tools and smart resources, both digital and human.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Pete join the team at Theta," the company's CEO Rob Lee said. "His expansive career history will be a huge asset to both us and our clients."

Bailey spent the last decade in cyber security running Aura, which was bought by Kordia for $10 million in 2015 and is now one of New Zealand’s largest information security consultancies. He led Aura from less than 18 staff to a team of 50 and to be named best New Zealand security company two years in a row.

"He brings with him a wide range of experience helping companies to understand the cyber threats that their organisations face and how to implement sustainable change,” Lee said.



Bailey is also a cyber security evangelist. He worked with the institute of directors for over six years to lift the security knowledge of directors from a disparate array of companies and is also often quoted in the media.

“Helping boards and executive teams to improve their security risk and governance gives me immense satisfaction,” he said. “I look forward to assisting Theta’s clients to implement the lessons that I’ve learned and to build their resilience to the ever-evolving matrix of cyber risks."

Among its cyber services, Theta offers cyber security consulting and assessments, security by design, endpoint protection (using CrowdStrike) and managed detection and response (MDR).

With a team of more than 250, Theta offers a broad range of services, from strategy to implementation as well as a range of specialist areas in digital, data and insights, continuous computing, project delivery, Dynamics 365 and other products.

The company counts Mainfreight, Southern Cross, Genesis and Craigs Investment Partners among its customers.