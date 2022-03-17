MediaWorks selects SecureCom for managed IT support services

Greg Mikkelsen (SecureCom) Credit: Reseller News

Auckland-based managed ICT services provider SecureCom has added MediaWorks to its stable of clients in a new three-year deal.

SecureCom will implement its TotalCare managed service desk to provide IT support for more than 700 MediaWorks staff across 23 locations.

“The decision to partner with SecureCom was based on a number of factors," said MediaWorks technology and product director Ilyas Bardak. "We liked the consistency of approach nationwide ensuring our people receive a high quality experience wherever they are based.

"Our business is rapidly evolving, and we need partners who can keep pace with our own aspirations and keep investing and growing the partnership."

SecureCom is a local business able to make its own decisions and customise solutions to suit clients, Bardak said. Crucially, the company was willing to invest in its people so they could support MediaWorks' combination of traditional corporate IT as well as broadcast infrastructure.

TotalCare MSD also delivered monthly price certainty while keeping users safe, operational and up-to-date.



Greg Mikkelsen, sales and marketing director at SecureCom, said the bid was won against stiff international and local competition.

"We have grown rapidly over the past five years and partnering with companies like MediaWorks demonstrates the scale of our business and the breadth of technical skills we have in a market which is very resource challenged," he said.

The TotalCare service delivered an accurate picture of costs and efficiency drivers, which would help MediaWorks make informed business decisions and drive down total cost of ownership, he added.

SecureCom, which last December won a Microsoft Innovation Award for its work deploying and supporting Microsoft Surface devices at Mercy Hospice, said it managed IT infrastructure for over 250 New Zealand-based clients.